Pakistan Reports 663 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 949,838, against 894,352 recoveries and 22,034 deaths, leaving 33,452 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 663 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 39,017 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent.

Coronavirus vaccinations resumed nationwide on Monday following the arrival of a fresh supply of doses from China. However, the procured amount is equal to 1.55 million, which would require a slow-down in the vaccination drive, as this would run out within 3 days if authorities were to achieve their stated target of 500,000 doses administered daily. Currently, Pakistan is administering approximately 78,000 doses daily, a massive drop from a peak of almost 350,000.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 949,838 (Tests: 14,187,441)

Punjab – 345,141

Sindh – 332,677

Balochistan – 26,673

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,147

Islamabad – 82,394

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,827

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,979

Deaths – 22,034

Recoveries – 894,352

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 949,838. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 27 to 22,034. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,204 to 894,352, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 33,452 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,179 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,659. The province now has 345,141 confirmed cases; it reported 76 new infections after conducting 12,830 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.6 percent. There were 368 new recoveries recorded, leaving 325,136 fully recovered, and 9,346 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 332,677; it reported 423 new infections on Tuesday after administering 11,418 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.7 percent. The province reported 3 deaths, raising toll to 5,344, while its recoveries rose by 482 to 307,780. Overall, the province now has 19,553 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 72 new infections after conducting 9,411 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,147. It recorded 5 new deaths and 133 recoveries, raising toll to 4,274 and recoveries to 130,668. There are currently 2,205 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 26,673 with 40 new infections after administering 690 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. There were no deaths and 79 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 301 fatalities and 25,658 fully recovered. There are now 714 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 82,394 after conducting 4,106 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.63 percent. There were no deaths and 103 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 775 casualties; 80,566 recovered; and 1,053 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 306 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent; it now has 5,827 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 1 recovery, leaving 108 fatalities and 5,570 fully recovered people. There are currently 149 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 12 to 19,979 after administering 256 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. There were 2 deaths and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 573 fatalities and 18,974 fully recovered. It now has 432 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 179,552,610 people, with over 3,888,824 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 164,258,399 patients of the 179.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.