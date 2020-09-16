Pakistan Reports 665 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 303,089 against 290,760 recoveries and 6,393 deaths, leaving 5,936 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 665 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 29,097 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.28 percent.

An official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced that coronavirus vaccines being developed by Beijing may be ready for use by the general public as early as November. China currently has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials, with three of them already having been offered to essential workers.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 77,156 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 303,089 (Tests: 3,024,987)

Punjab – 97,946

Sindh – 132,591

Balochistan – 13,690

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,140

Islamabad – 15,984

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,297

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,441

Deaths – 6,393

Recoveries – 290,760

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 303,089. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 6,393. At the same time, recoveries increased by 499 to 290,760, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 5,936 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 571 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,220. The province conducted 9,828 tests, raising confirmed cases to 97,946 with 129 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 167 to 94,693. There are now 1,033 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday rose by 341 to 132,591 against 13,642 tests. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising death toll to 2,448, while its recoveries rose by 101 to 127,727. Overall, the province now has 2,416 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,257. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 85 to 35,181 while its confirmed cases have increased by 61 to 37,140. The province conducted 2,003 tests on Tuesday and currently has 702 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 656 tests on Tuesday, raising confirmed cases to 13,690 with 69 new infections. There were no new deaths and 94 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 12,658. There are now 887 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 22 to 15,984 after conducting 2,303 tests. There were no deaths and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 178 and raising recoveries to 15,430, leaving 376 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 28 to 3,297 after conducting 310 tests. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 79, while its recoveries increased by 14 to 2,859, leaving 359 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 15 to 2,441 after conducting 355 tests. There were no deaths or recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 66 fatalities and 2,212 fully recovered. It now has 163 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 29,727,253 people, with over 939,185 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 21,542,361 patients of the 29.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.