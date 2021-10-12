Pakistan Reports 689 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,259,648, against 1,189,742 recoveries and 28,152 deaths, leaving 41,754 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 689 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,476 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center on Monday issued guidelines for Milads and Seerat-un-Nabi conferences marking the Islamic month of Rabbiul Awwal. Under the SOPs notified, all participants must ensure mask compliance and all religious scholars and naat reciters should be fully vaccinated. Venues also need to be spacious and ensure a six-foot distance between seats. Events organized at mosques and similar locations must have thermal screening, sanitizers, and arrangements for washing hands at entrances. The NCOC also directed people to avoid physical contact with sacred objects.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,259,648 (Tests: 19,953,497)

Punjab – 436,442

Sindh – 463,167

Balochistan – 33,083

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 176,048

Islamabad – 106,201

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,353

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,354

Deaths – 28,152

Recoveries – 1,189,742

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,259,648. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 18 to 28,152. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,180 to 1,189,742, or 94.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 41,754 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,280 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,792. The province now has 436,442 confirmed cases; it reported 245 new infections after administering 19,131 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were 467 new recoveries recorded, leaving 410,266 fully recovered, and 13,384 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 463,167; it reported 308 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 10,300 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.99 percent. The province reported 5 deaths, raising toll to 7,502, while it reported 426 new recoveries, achieving 433,483 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,182 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 74 new cases after administering 8,512 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 176,048. It recorded 5 new deaths and 123 recoveries, raising toll to 5,650 and recoveries to 166,728. There are currently 3,670 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,083 with 7 new infections after administering 531 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 350 fatalities and 32,566 fully recovered. There are now 167 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 48 to 106,201 after conducting 3,351 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There was 1 death and 74 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 933 casualties; 103,284 recovered; and 1,984 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 3 new cases after administering 455 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.66 percent; it currently has 10,353 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,082 fully recovered people; and 85 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 4 to 34,354 after conducting 196 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 739 fatalities and 33,333 fully recovered. It now has 282 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 239,037,141 people, with over 4,872,799 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 216,298,498 patients of the 239 million+ infected have recovered thus far.