Pakistan Reports 698 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,269,234, against 1,216,908 recoveries and 28,386 deaths, leaving 23,940 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 698 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,095 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) coordinating the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday announced that the total number of vaccine doses administered in Pakistan had exceeded 100 million. “These doses were used to inoculate 68 million people,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that more than 38 million had been fulled vaccinated, while 30 million had received the first dose. “It is very important for people who have received the first dose to get the second dose,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,269,234 (Tests: 20,530,153)

Punjab – 439,171

Sindh – 467,814

Balochistan – 33,196

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 177,519

Islamabad – 106,710

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,383

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,441

Deaths – 28,386

Recoveries – 1,216,908

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,269,234. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,386. At the same time, recoveries increased by 666 to 1,216,908, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,524 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,896. The province now has 439,171 confirmed cases; it reported 182 new infections after administering 12,188 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were 252 new recoveries recorded, leaving 418,252 fully recovered, and 8,023 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 467,814; it reported 389 new infections on Monday after conducting 17,710 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. The province reported 3 deaths, raising toll to 7,551, and 183 new recoveries, achieving 447,615 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,648 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 79 new cases after administering 8,305 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,519. It recorded 5 new deaths and 139 recoveries, raising toll to 5,720 and recoveries to 169,190. There are currently 2,609 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 33,196 with 11 new infections after administering 374 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.9 percent. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 355 fatalities and 32,740 fully recovered. There are now 101 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 31 to 106,710 after conducting 2,944 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.05 percent. There were no deaths and 72 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 938 casualties; 105,374 recovered; and 398 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after administering 302 tests; it currently has 10,383 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,124 fully recovered people; and 73 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 34,441 after conducting 272 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,613 fully recovered. It now has 88 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 244,427,834 people, with over 4,963,752 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 221,459,802 patients of the 244.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.