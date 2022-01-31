Pakistan Reports 7,048 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,425,039, against 1,291,725 recoveries and 29,269 deaths, leaving 104,045 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 7,048 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 61,077 tests—a positivity ratio of 11.5 percent.

Medical professionals of Punjab province have warned that approximately 95 percent of the total new COVID-19 infections being reported daily are of the Omicron variant, with the remainder emerging as the Delta variant. Urging the government to implement further restrictions, they noted that the current trend of infections, positivity rates and deaths risked overburdening the country’s healthcare infrastructure, adding that despite the province having fully vaccinated over 61 percent of its population, the pandemic’s spread was not diminishing.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,425,039 (Tests: 25,018,383)

Punjab – 478,527

Sindh – 541,693

Balochistan – 34,390

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 194,166

Islamabad – 127,497

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,651

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 38,115

Deaths – 29,269

Recoveries – 1,291,725

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,425,039. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 21 to 29,269. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,987 to 1,291,725, or 90.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 104,045 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,423 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 9 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,160. The province now has 478,527 confirmed cases; it reported 2,107 new infections after administering 24,493 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. There were 582 new recoveries recorded, leaving 436,622 fully recovered, and 28,745 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 541,693; it reported 1,670 new infections on Monday after conducting 13,508 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.4 percent. The province reported 9 deaths and 894 recoveries, leaving 7,821 deaths and 487,558 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 46,314 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 1,647 new cases after administering 12,448 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 194,166. It recorded 2 new deaths and 892 recoveries, raising toll to 5,998 and recoveries to 177,451. There are currently 10,717active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,390, reporting 48 new infections after conducting 595 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.07 percent. There were no deaths and 47 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,587 fully recovered. There are now 436 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 127,497, reporting 1,024 new cases after conducting 7,164 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.3 percent. There was 1 death and 475 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 980 casualties; 111,503 recovered; and 15,014 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 9 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 361 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent; it currently has 10,651 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 28 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 188 fatalities; 10,296 fully recovered people; and 167 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 543 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 2,508 tests, a positivity ratio of 21.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 38,115. There were no deaths and 69 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 755 fatalities and 34,708 fully recovered. It now has 2,652 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 375,240,488 people, with over 5,681,744 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 296,534,147 patients of the 375.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.