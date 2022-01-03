Pakistan Reports 708 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,297,235, against 1,257,168 recoveries and 28,943 deaths, leaving 11,124 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 708 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,643 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.55 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday warned that there was “clear evidence” of a new wave of the pandemic in Pakistan, and reiterated calls for citizens to get vaccinated and adopt preventative measures to curb its impact on their lives. “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave, which has been expected for last few weeks,” he wrote on Twitter. “Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of Omicron cases, particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,297,235 (Tests: 23,514,774)

Punjab – 445,445

Sindh – 482,826

Balochistan – 33,644

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,469

Islamabad – 108,755

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,667

Deaths – 28,943

Recoveries – 1,257,168

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,297,235. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 28,943. At the same time, recoveries increased by 144 to 1,257,168, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 642 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,074. The province now has 445,445 confirmed cases; it reported 217 new infections after administering 16,306 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.33 percent. There were 55 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,322 fully recovered, and 3,049 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 482,826; it reported 415 new infections on Monday after conducting 14,904 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.78 percent. The province reported no deaths and 17 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,673 and raising total recovered to 468,080. Overall, the province now has 7,073 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 39 new cases after administering 10,027 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.39 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,469. It recorded 1 new death and 31 recoveries, raising toll to 5,933 and recoveries to 174,954. There are currently 582 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday maintained its total confirmed cases at 33,644, reporting 0 new infections after conducting 238 tests. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 364 fatalities and 33,234 fully recovered. There are now 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,755, reporting 35 new cases after conducting 3,603 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.97 percent. There were no deaths and 38 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,444 recovered; and 344 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 218 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,241 fully recovered people; and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 347 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.58 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,667. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,893 fully recovered. It now has 28 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 290,640,023 people, with over 5,460,449 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 254,545,924 patients of the 290.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.