Pakistan Reports 723 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,517,512, against 1,469,405 recoveries and 30,298 deaths, leaving 17,809 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 723 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 39,540 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.83 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,517,512 (Tests: 26,825,303)

Punjab – 503,426

Sindh – 571,268

Balochistan – 35,427

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 217,857

Islamabad – 134,767

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,608

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,159

Deaths – 30,298

Recoveries – 1,469,405

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,517,512. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 30,298. At the same time, recoveries increased by 956 to 1,469,405, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,809 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 677 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,535. The province now has 503,426 confirmed cases; it reported 147 new infections after administering 17,065 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.86 percent. There were 277 new recoveries recorded, leaving 486,705 fully recovered, and 3,186 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 571,268; it reported 334 new infections on Friday after conducting 9,741 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. The province reported 4 deaths and 147 recoveries, leaving 8,089 deaths and 551,389 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,790 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 167 new cases after administering 8,951 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.86 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 217,857. It recorded 3 new deaths and 451 recoveries, raising toll to 6,297 and recoveries to 209,484. There are currently 2,076 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,427, reporting 24 new infections after conducting 522 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 fatalities and 34,974 fully recovered. There are now 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,767, reporting 31 new cases after conducting 2,292 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.35 percent. There were no deaths and 35 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,019 casualties; 133,392 recovered; and 356 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 333 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent; it currently has 11,608 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,248 fully recovered people; and 169 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 636 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,159. There were no deaths and 36 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,213 fully recovered. It now has 156 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 453,755,559 people, with over 6,051,371 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 387,852,667 patients of the 453.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.