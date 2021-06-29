Pakistan Reports 735 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 956,392, against 901,985 recoveries and 22,254 deaths, leaving 32,153 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 735 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,133 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority has noted the “improving” situation of coronavirus globally, and has announced an easing of restrictions imposed on inbound air travel to Pakistan. In a Notice to Airmen, it said that flights originating from Europe, the U.K., China, Malaysia, and Canada could increase their operational capacity from 20 to 40 percent from June 30. Separately, the Sindh government announced that it was allowing shrines to reopen from June 28, and issued SOPs for their operations. According to the SOPs, no devotee would be allowed to stay in a shrine longer than 10 minutes, and entry would be barred for people over 50, young children, and anyone exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 956,392 (Tests: 14,502,023)

Punjab – 346,036

Sindh – 336,507

Balochistan – 27,083

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,831

Islamabad – 82,619

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,060

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,256

Deaths – 22,254

Recoveries – 901,985

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 956,392. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 23 to 22,254. At the same time, recoveries increased by 784 to 901,985, or 94.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 32,153 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,946 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 11 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,740. The province now has 346,036 confirmed cases; it reported 136 new infections after conducting 17,131 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.79 percent. There were 157 new recoveries recorded, leaving 326,669 fully recovered, and 8,627 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 336,507; it reported 431 new infections on Tuesday after administering 11,419 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.77 percent. The province reported 9 deaths, raising toll to 5,427, while its recoveries rose by 405 to 311,779. Overall, the province now has 19,301 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 72 new infections after conducting 9,187 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,831. It recorded 3 new deaths and 72 recoveries, raising toll to 4,311 and recoveries to 131,698. There are currently 1,822 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 27,083 with 19 new infections after conducting 603 tests for a positivity ratio of 3.15 percent. There were no deaths and 59 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 307 fatalities and 25,979 fully recovered. There are now 797 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 23 to 82,619 after conducting 1,989 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 776 casualties; 80,885 recovered; and 958 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 402 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.2 percent; it now has 6,060 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 43 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,728 fully recovered people. There are currently 221 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 13 to 20,256 after administering 402 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 582 fatalities and 19,247 fully recovered. It now has 427 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 182,198,901 people, with over 3,945,633 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 166,761,611 patients of the 182.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.