Pakistan Reports 752 New Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed cases rise to 304,386 against 291,683 recoveries and 6,408 deaths, leaving 6,295 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 752 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 33,865 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.22 percent.

Karachi’s Indus Hospital, on Thursday, received a delivery of 300,000 surgical masks, 100,000 KN95 respirators and 50 ventilators by Chinese company Tencent to support the hospital’s efforts in saving lives, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 77,156 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 304,386 (Tests: 3,090,660)

Punjab – 98,142

Sindh – 133,125

Balochistan – 13,991

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,242

Islamabad – 16,033

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,381

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,472

Deaths – 6,408

Recoveries – 291,683

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 304,386. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 6,408. At the same time, recoveries increased by 514 to 291,683, or 95.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 6,295 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 579 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 2 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,225. The province conducted 11,928 tests, raising confirmed cases to 98,142 with 101 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 18 to 94,739. There are now 1,178 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Friday rose by 307 to 133,125 against 13,787 tests. The province reported 4 new deaths, raising death toll to 2,455, while its recoveries rose by 178 to 127,991. Overall, the province now has 2,679 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,257. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 163 to 35,450 while its confirmed cases have increased by 57 to 37,242. The province conducted 2,395 tests on Thursday and currently has 535 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,574 tests on Thursday, raising confirmed cases to 13,991 with 193 new infections. There were no new deaths and 81 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 12,851. There are now 995 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 28 to 16,033 after conducting 3,080 tests. There were 2 deaths and 14 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 180 and recoveries to 15,467, leaving 386 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday increased by 45 to 3,381 after conducting 442 tests. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 80, while its recoveries increased by 56 to 2,950, leaving 351 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 21 to 2,472 after conducting 659 tests. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 66 fatalities and 2,235 fully recovered. It now has 171 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 30,351,589 people, with over 950,555 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 22,041,314 patients of the 30.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.