Pakistan Reports 7,539 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,393,887, against 1,272,871 recoveries and 29,162 deaths, leaving 91,854 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 7,539 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 63,272 tests—a positivity ratio of 11.9 percent.

A spokesperson for Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time within a month. Rashid had initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 4 and had subsequently recovered; she has now tested positive once again and is currently isolating. The spokesperson said her symptoms were mild and she was in “good health.”

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,393,887 (Tests: 24,754,277)

Punjab – 469,540

Sindh – 533,496

Balochistan – 34,131

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 187,983

Islamabad – 122,098

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,557

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 36,082

Deaths – 29,162

Recoveries – 1,272,871

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,393,887. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 25 to 29,162. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,784 to 1,272,871, or 91.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,854 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,240 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,126. The province now has 469,540 confirmed cases; it reported 1,842 new infections after administering 26,242 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.02 percent. There were 722 new recoveries recorded, leaving 432,903 fully recovered, and 23,511 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 533,496; it reported 2,488 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,619 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.02 percent. The province reported 12 deaths and 597 recoveries, leaving 7,765 deaths and 476,473 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 49,258 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 1,446 new cases after administering 11,119 tests, a positivity ratio of 13 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 187,983. It recorded 6 new deaths and 78 recoveries, raising toll to 5,986 and recoveries to 176,121. There are currently 5,876 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,131, reporting 99 new infections after conducting 822 tests, a positivity ratio of 12 percent. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,315 fully recovered. There are now 449 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 122,098, reporting 1,285 new cases after conducting 7,665 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.76 percent. There were no deaths and 351 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 979 casualties; 109,760 recovered; and 11,359 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 431 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.19 percent; it currently has 10,557 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 187 fatalities; 10,251 fully recovered people; and 119 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 348 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 2,374 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 36,082. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 752 fatalities and 34,048 fully recovered. It now has 1,282 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 363,271,647 people, with over 5,645,913 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 287,725,999 patients of the 363.27 million+ infected have recovered thus far.