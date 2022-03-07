Pakistan Reports 756 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,515,014, against 1,455,162 recoveries and 30,272 deaths, leaving 29,580 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 756 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,518 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.01 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,515,014 (Tests: 26,683,737)

Punjab – 502,844

Sindh – 570,261

Balochistan – 35,388

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 217,187

Islamabad – 134,643

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,577

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,114

Deaths – 30,272

Recoveries – 1,455,162

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,515,014. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 30,272. At the same time, recoveries increased by 780 to 1,455,162, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 29,580 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 826 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 6 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,526. The province now has 502,844 confirmed cases; it reported 223 new infections after administering 17,405 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.28 percent. There were 305 new recoveries recorded, leaving 485,762 fully recovered, and 3,556 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 570,261; it reported 283 new infections on Monday after conducting 8,368 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.38 percent. The province reported no deaths and 281 recoveries, leaving 8,085 deaths and 539,487 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,689 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 204 new cases after administering 8,208 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.48 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 217,187. It recorded no new deaths and 120 recoveries, raising toll to 6,288 and recoveries to 208,510. There are currently 2,389 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,388, reporting 8 new infections after conducting 220 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.64 percent. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 376 fatalities and 34,943 fully recovered. There are now 69 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,643, reporting 23 new cases after conducting 2,549 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.9 percent. There was 1 death and 57 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,018 casualties; 133,162 recovered; and 463 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 7 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 173 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.05 percent; it currently has 11,577 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,223 fully recovered people; and 163 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 595 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.34 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,114. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 42,075 fully recovered. It now has 251 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 446,721,660 people, with over 6,020,582 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 379,869,780 patients of the 446.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.