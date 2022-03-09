Pakistan Reports 758 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,516,150, against 1,467,868 recoveries and 30,287 deaths, leaving 17,995 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 758 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,569 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.07 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,516,150 (Tests: 26,749,522)

Punjab – 503,128

Sindh – 570,688

Balochistan – 35,399

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 217,503

Islamabad – 134,700

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,592

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,140

Deaths – 30,287

Recoveries – 1,467,868

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,516,150. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 30,287. At the same time, recoveries increased by 12,103 to 1,467,868, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 722 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,535. The province now has 503,128 confirmed cases; it reported 160 new infections after administering 17,217 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.93 percent. There were 207 new recoveries recorded, leaving 486,196 fully recovered, and 3,397 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 570,688; it reported 335 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 9,655 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.47 percent. The province reported no deaths and 11,518 recoveries, leaving 8,085 deaths and 551,115 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,488 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 199 new cases after administering 6,320 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.15 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 217,503. It recorded zero new deaths and 271 recoveries, maintaining toll at 6,291 and raising recoveries to 208,892. There are currently 2,320 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,399, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 191 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.52 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 fatalities and 34,966 fully recovered. There are now 56 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,700, reporting 38 new cases after conducting 2,404 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.58 percent. There were no deaths and 60 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,019 casualties; 133,322 recovered; and 359 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 203 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent; it currently has 11,592 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,235 fully recovered people; and 166 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 579 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,140. There was 1 death and 30 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 789 fatalities and 42,142 fully recovered. It now has 209 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 449,989,604 people, with over 6,036,220 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 384,215,219 patients of the 449.99 million+ infected have recovered thus far.