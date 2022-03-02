Pakistan Reports 765 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,510,986, against 1,445,245 recoveries and 30,218 deaths, leaving 35,523 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 765 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 34,296 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,510,986 (Tests: 26,498,814)

Punjab – 501,758

Sindh – 568,635

Balochistan – 35,352

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 216,273

Islamabad – 134,442

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,512

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,014

Deaths – 30,218

Recoveries – 1,445,245

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,510,986. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 22 to 30,218. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,307 to 1,445,245, or 95.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 35,523 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 981 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,504. The province now has 501,758 confirmed cases; it reported 214 new infections after administering 17,543 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were 847 new recoveries recorded, leaving 483,156 fully recovered, and 5,098 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 568,635; it reported 358 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 9,610 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.7 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 450 recoveries, leaving 8,073 deaths and 537,521 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 23,041 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 99 new cases after administering 2,783 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 216,273. It recorded 14 new deaths and 901 recoveries, raising toll to 6,274 and recoveries to 203,744. There are currently 6,255 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,352, reporting 7 new infections after conducting 301 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 375 fatalities and 34,911 fully recovered. There are now 66 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,442, reporting 38 new cases after conducting 3,116 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There was 1 death and 53 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,014 casualties; 132,867 recovered; and 561 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 13 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 246 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent; it currently has 11,512 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 190 fatalities; 11,165 fully recovered people; and 157 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 697 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,014. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 41,881 fully recovered. It now has 345 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 438,985,541 people, with over 5,984,581 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 371,160,357 patients of the 438.98 million+ infected have recovered thus far.