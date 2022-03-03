Pakistan Reports 768 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,511,754, against 1,449,060 recoveries and 30,237 deaths, leaving 32,457 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 768 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 35,281 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,511,754 (Tests: 26,534,095)

Punjab – 502,012

Sindh – 568,928

Balochistan – 35,357

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 216,386

Islamabad – 134,496

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,531

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,044

Deaths – 30,237

Recoveries – 1,449,060

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,511,754. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 19 to 30,237. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,815 to 1,449,060, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 32,457 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 908 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,508. The province now has 502,012 confirmed cases; it reported 254 new infections after administering 17,428 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.46 percent. There were 574 new recoveries recorded, leaving 483,730 fully recovered, and 4,774 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 568,928; it reported 293 new infections on Thursday after conducting 9,100 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. The province reported 7 deaths and 611 recoveries, leaving 8,080 deaths and 538,132 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,716 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 113 new cases after administering 3,615 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.12 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 216,386. It recorded 6 new deaths and 2,435 recoveries, raising toll to 6,280 and recoveries to 206,179. There are currently 3,927 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,357, reporting 5 new infections after conducting 360 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There was 1 death and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 376 fatalities and 34,923 fully recovered. There are now 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,496, reporting 54 new cases after conducting 3,672 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were no deaths and 81 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,014 casualties; 132,948 recovered; and 534 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 448 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent; it currently has 11,531 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 45 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,210 fully recovered people; and 130 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 658 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.56 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,044. There were no deaths and 57 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 41,938 fully recovered. It now has 318 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 440,642,975 people, with over 5,993,050 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 373,121,571 patients of the 440.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.