Pakistan Reports 796 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,513,503, against 1,453,496 recoveries and 30,258 deaths, leaving 29,749 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 796 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,785 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.1 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,513,503 (Tests: 26,608,558)

Punjab – 502,455

Sindh – 569,637

Balochistan – 35,363

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 216,812

Islamabad – 134,583

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,559

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,094

Deaths – 30,258

Recoveries – 1,453,496

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,513,503. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 30,258. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,831 to 1,453,496, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 29,749 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 842 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,518. The province now has 502,455 confirmed cases; it reported 191 new infections after administering 17,394 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. There were 381 new recoveries recorded, leaving 485,103 fully recovered, and 3,834 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 569,637; it reported 299 new infections on Saturday after conducting 8,703 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. The province reported no deaths and 149 recoveries, leaving 8,083 deaths and 538,974 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,580 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 198 new cases after administering 7,253 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 216,812. It recorded 3 new deaths and 1,230 recoveries, raising toll to 6,286 and recoveries to 208,201. There are currently 2,325 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,363, reporting 2 new infections after conducting 245 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.82 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 376 fatalities and 34,936 fully recovered. There are now 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,583, reporting 64 new cases after conducting 3,254 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.97 percent. There were 2 deaths and 17 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,016 casualties; 133,025 recovered; and 542 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 243 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent; it currently has 11,559 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,223 fully recovered people; and 145 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 693 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.75 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,094. There were no deaths and 45 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 42,034 fully recovered. It now has 272 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 444,103,410 people, with over 6,010,125 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 376,775,226 patients of the 444.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.