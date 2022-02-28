Pakistan Reports 856 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,509,360, against 1,443,284 recoveries and 30,178 deaths, leaving 35,898 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 856 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 33,357 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.57 percent.

Pakistan, in its capacity as chairman of the developing countries Group of 77, has called for ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic globally. Addressing an event convened by General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, ‘Galvanizing Momentum for Universal Vaccination,’ Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the U.N. Mohammad Aamir Khan said universal access to safe, effective, equitable, and affordable vaccines was the most effective way to end the pandemic, support economic recovery and progress toward Sustainable Development Goals.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,509,360 (Tests: 26,426,952)

Punjab – 501,370

Sindh – 567,761

Balochistan – 35,326

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 216,119

Islamabad – 134,336

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,480

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,968

Deaths – 30,178

Recoveries – 1,443,284

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,509,360. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 30,178. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,756 to 1,443,284, or 95.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 35,898 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,052 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,498. The province now has 501,370 confirmed cases; it reported 262 new infections after administering 17,235 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were 835 new recoveries recorded, leaving 483,144 fully recovered, and 4,728 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 567,761; it reported 452 new infections on Monday after conducting 9,150 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. The province reported no deaths and 443 recoveries, leaving 8,067 deaths and 537,018 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,676 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 68 new cases after administering 2,708 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 216,119. It recorded 2 new deaths and 341 recoveries, raising toll to 6,248 and recoveries to 202,636. There are currently 7,235 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,326, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 393 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.25 percent. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 375 fatalities and 34,877 fully recovered. There are now 74 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,336, reporting 44 new cases after conducting 2,852 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were 2 deaths and 59 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,013 casualties; 132,742 recovered; and 581 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 7 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 286 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.45 percent; it currently has 11,480 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 190 fatalities; 11,105 fully recovered people; and 185 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 733 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,968. There were no deaths and 65 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 787 fatalities and 41,762 fully recovered. It now has 419 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 435,985,917 people, with over 5,968,027 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 366,509,407 patients of the 435.99 million+ infected have recovered thus far.