Pakistan Reports 861 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,510,221, against 1,442,938 recoveries and 30,196 deaths, leaving 37,087 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 861 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,566 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,510,221 (Tests: 26,464,518)

Punjab – 501,544

Sindh – 568,277

Balochistan – 35,345

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 216,174

Islamabad – 134,404

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,499

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,978

Deaths – 30,196

Recoveries – 1,442,938

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,510,221. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 18 to 30,196. At the same time, recoveries increased by 489 to 1,442,938, or 95.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 37,087 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 988 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,500. The province now has 501,544 confirmed cases; it reported 174 new infections after administering 17,402 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.99 percent. There were no new recoveries recorded, leaving 482,309 fully recovered, and 5,735 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 568,277; it reported 516 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 12,584 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 53 recoveries, leaving 8,070 deaths and 537,071 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 23,136 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 55 new cases after administering 2,264 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 216,174. It recorded 12 new deaths and 207 recoveries, raising toll to 6,260 and recoveries to 202,843. There are currently 7,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,345, reporting 19 new infections after conducting 465 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 375 fatalities and 34,906 fully recovered. There are now 64 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,404, reporting 68 new cases after conducting 4,149 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were no deaths and 72 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,013 casualties; 132,814 recovered; and 577 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 346 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.5 percent; it currently has 11,499 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 60 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 190 fatalities; 11,165 fully recovered people; and 144 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 356 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.81 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,978. There was 1 death and 68 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 41,830 fully recovered. It now has 360 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 437,346,293 people, with over 5,975,535 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 368,829,846 patients of the 437.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.