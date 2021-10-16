Pakistan Reports 893 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,263,664, against 1,208,438 recoveries and 28,252 deaths, leaving 26,974 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 893 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,589 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Friday warned there was great risk of a renewed surge of the novel coronavirus during the upcoming winter season if Pakistanis did not get themselves vaccinated. Sharing an image of a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan survey, which stated that 86 percent of polled citizens believed COVID-19 would be successfully controlled in the near future, he thanked people for this trust. “According to the survey, 86% Pakistanis believed that coronavirus will be successfully controlled in the near future. We are deeply grateful for this trust by the masses but it will only be possible if people get vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,263,664 (Tests: 20,151,188)

Punjab – 437,572

Sindh – 465,175

Balochistan – 33,114

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 176,650

Islamabad – 106,402

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,366

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,385

Deaths – 28,252

Recoveries – 1,208,438

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,263,664. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 24 to 28,252. At the same time, recoveries increased by 13,848 to 1,208,438, or 95.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 26,974 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,013 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 12 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,833. The province now has 437,572 confirmed cases; it reported 256 new infections after administering 18,371 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There were 2,651 new recoveries recorded, leaving 414,813 fully recovered, and 9,926 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 465,175; it reported 429 new infections on Saturday after conducting 19,506 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. The province reported 5 deaths, raising toll to 7,525, while it reported 10,877 new recoveries, achieving 445,938 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,712 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 149 new cases after administering 10,580 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 176,650. It recorded 6 new deaths and 200 recoveries, raising toll to 5,679 and recoveries to 167,668. There are currently 3,303 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 33,114 with 6 new infections after administering 320 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.87 percent. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 352 fatalities and 32,633 fully recovered. There are now 129 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 45 to 106,402 after conducting 3,064 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.47 percent. There was 1 death and 67 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 937 casualties; 103,828 recovered; and 1,637 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday reported 3 new cases after administering 386 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent; it currently has 10,366 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,107 fully recovered people; and 73 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 5 to 34,385 after conducting 362 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,451 fully recovered. It now has 194 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 240,836,978 people, with over 4,904,809 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 218,110,176 patients of the 240.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.