Pakistan Reports 898 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,298,763, against 1,257,600 recoveries and 28,950 deaths, leaving 12,213 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 898 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,673 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued a revised travel advisory in a bid to address the spread of Omicron in Pakistan, making PCR tests—secured no earlier than 48 hours prior to commencement of travel—mandatory for all passengers coming to Pakistan. In addition, all passengers 15-and-over are required to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all passengers on direct flights from Europe must submit to rapid antigen testing upon arrival.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,298,763 (Tests: 23,608,645)

Punjab – 445,940

Sindh – 483,648

Balochistan – 33,653

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,537

Islamabad – 108,880

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,676

Deaths – 28,950

Recoveries – 1,257,600

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,298,763. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 28,950. At the same time, recoveries increased by 245 to 1,257,600, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 12,213 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 652 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,076. The province now has 445,940 confirmed cases; it reported 310 new infections after administering 18,992 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were 103 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,425 fully recovered, and 3,439 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 483,648; it reported 483 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 15,292 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.16 percent. The province reported 2 deaths and 64 recoveries, raising toll to 7,675 and total recovered to 468,264. Overall, the province now has 7,709 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 39 new cases after administering 9,079 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.43 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,537. It recorded 2 new deaths and 37 recoveries, raising toll to 5,935 and recoveries to 175,009. There are currently 593 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,653, reporting 5 new infections after conducting 270 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 365 fatalities and 33,249 fully recovered. There are now 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,880, reporting 57 new cases after conducting 5,292 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,508 recovered; and 405 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 288 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,242 fully recovered people; and 1 active case of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 460 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,676. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,903 fully recovered. It now has 27 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 295,585,822 people, with over 5,474,166 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 256,116,403 patients of the 295.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.