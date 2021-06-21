Pakistan Reports 907 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 949,175, against 893,148 recoveries and 22,007 deaths, leaving 34,020 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 907 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 34,754 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.61 percent.

Opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) have both called for an independent audit of the country’s coronavirus funds following a shortage of vaccines in major urban centers in the past week. “The government must change its shallow-minded approach of ordering a few million doses and working with the vaccine supplies given to Pakistan as charity,” read a statement issued by PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif, adding that the opposition had repeatedly stressed the importance of ensuring vaccine supplies to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “It is unfortunate that the government is showing the most serious display of criminal negligence in the matter of people’s lives,” he said.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 949,175 (Tests: 14,148,424)

Punjab – 345,065

Sindh – 332,254

Balochistan – 26,633

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,075

Islamabad – 82,368

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,813

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,967

Deaths – 22,007

Recoveries – 893,148

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 949,175. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 30 to 22,007. At the same time, recoveries increased by 829 to 893,148, or 94.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,020 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,238 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 9 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,642. The province now has 345,065 confirmed cases; it reported 95 new infections after conducting 6,299 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.51 percent. There were 238 new recoveries recorded, leaving 324,768 fully recovered, and 9,655 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 332,254; it reported 595 new infections on Monday after administering 13,985 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.25 percent. The province reported 14 deaths, raising toll to 5,341, while its recoveries rose by 231 to 307,298. Overall, the province now has 19,615 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 102 new infections after conducting 9,149 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.11 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,075. It recorded 7 new deaths and 190 recoveries, raising toll to 4,269 and recoveries to 130,535. There are currently 2,271 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 26,633 with 48 new infections after administering 828 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. There were no deaths and 72 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 301 fatalities and 25,579 fully recovered. There are now 753 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 24 to 82,368 after conducting 3,627 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.66 percent. There were no deaths and 64 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 775 casualties; 80,463 recovered; and 1,130 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 391 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.56 percent; it now has 5,813 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 3 recoveries, leaving 108 fatalities and 5,569 fully recovered people. There are currently 136 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 33 to 19,967 after administering 475 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.95 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 571 fatalities and 18,936 fully recovered. It now has 460 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 179,255,116 people, with over 3,882,080 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 163,818,565 patients of the 179.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.