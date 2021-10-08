Pakistan Reports 912 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,256,233, against 1,184,527 recoveries and 28,058 deaths, leaving 43,648 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 912 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,619 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.99 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday lashed out at Britain for not approving Chinese manufactured coronavirus vaccines, accusing the British government of portraying a colonial mindset in its policy. “U.K. decides gora [white] certificates and vaccines are OK but most non-gora vaccine certificates and Chinese vaccines are not,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “Chinese vaccines are WHO [World Health Organization] approved,” he added referring to a an announcement by the U.K. earlier this week that it was not accepting the vaccines administered to the majority of Pakistanis and they would still need to submit to a quarantine period upon their arrival to the U.K.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,256,233 (Tests: 19,782,491)

Punjab – 435,040

Sindh – 462,155

Balochistan – 33,040

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 175,358

Islamabad – 105,983

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,341

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,316

Deaths – 28,058

Recoveries – 1,184,527

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,256,233. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 26 to 28,058. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,633 to 1,184,527, or 94.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 43,648 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,761 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,757. The province now has 435,040 confirmed cases; it reported 393 new infections after administering 21,261 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. There were 767 new recoveries recorded, leaving 407,880 fully recovered, and 14,403 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 462,155; it reported 286 new infections on Friday after conducting 6,631 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent. The province reported 3 deaths, raising toll to 7,474, while its recoveries rose by 506 to 432,074. Overall, the province now has 22,607 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 146 new cases after administering 11,079 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 175,358. It recorded 10 new deaths and 220 recoveries, raising toll to 5,623 and recoveries to 165,865. There are currently 3,870 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 33,040 with 14 new infections after administering 724 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 349 fatalities and 32,524 fully recovered. There are now 167 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 53 to 105,983 after conducting 4,744 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.12 percent. There were no deaths and 78 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 930 casualties; 102,948 recovered; and 2,105 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 3 new cases after administering 535 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent; it currently has 10,341 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,028 fully recovered people; and 127 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 17 to 34,316 after conducting 645 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. There were no deaths and 41 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 739 fatalities and 33,208 fully recovered. It now has 369 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 237,550,924 people, with over 4,849,411 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 214,648,398 patients of the 237.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.