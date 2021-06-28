Pakistan Reports 914 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 955,657, against 901,201 recoveries and 22,231 deaths, leaving 32,225 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 914 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,496 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.05 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) expects to receive 2.5 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX regime early this week, as well as 100,000 does of Russia’s Sputnik V, which were procured directly by the government. The new doses would help the country prevent a new shortage, as was witnessed two weeks back, and help ensure that vaccination centers in major urban centers are not shuttered.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 955,657 (Tests: 14,460,890)

Punjab – 345,900

Sindh – 336,076

Balochistan – 27,064

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,759

Islamabad – 82,596

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,019

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,243

Deaths – 22,231

Recoveries – 901,201

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 955,657. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 20 to 22,231. At the same time, recoveries increased by 910 to 901,201, or 94.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 32,225 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,961 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,729. The province now has 345,900 confirmed cases; it reported 104 new infections after conducting 15,565 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.67 percent. There were 281 new recoveries recorded, leaving 326,512 fully recovered, and 8,659 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 336,076; it reported 521 new infections on Monday after administering 14,052 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.71 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 5,418, while its recoveries rose by 369 to 311,374. Overall, the province now has 19,284 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 131 new infections after conducting 10,106 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,759. It recorded 4 new deaths and 113 recoveries, raising toll to 4,308 and recoveries to 131,626. There are currently 1,825 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 27,064 with 61 new infections after administering 790 tests for a positivity ratio of 7.7 percent. There were no deaths and 46 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 307 fatalities and 25,920 fully recovered. There are now 837 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 31 to 82,596 after conducting 3,180 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.97 percent. There were no deaths and 45 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 776 casualties; 80,860 recovered; and 960 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 339 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.3 percent; it now has 6,019 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 28 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,685 fully recovered people. There are currently 223 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 31 to 20,243 after administering 464 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.7 percent. There were no deaths and 28 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 582 fatalities and 19,224 fully recovered. It now has 437 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 181,866,023 people, with over 3,938,862 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 166,385,636 patients of the 181.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.