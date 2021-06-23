Pakistan Reports 930 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 950,768, against 895,690 recoveries and 22,073 deaths, leaving 33,005 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 930 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,519 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.04 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday told the Reuters news agency that Pakistan had inked an agreement with Pfizer to procure 13 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine by year’s end. The procurement is the result of a direct deal between the government and the manufacturer, he added. The National Command and Operation Center this week extended the gap between doses of vaccines from 4 to 6 weeks, ostensibly to boost immunity. However, officials of the Health Ministry have admitted on condition of anonymity that this is linked to the shortage of vaccines reported across Pakistan in the past week. They said that increasing the gap would allow the government to receive more vaccines and prevent any future shortage.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 950,768 (Tests: 14,232,960)

Punjab – 345,251

Sindh – 333,194

Balochistan – 26,776

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,247

Islamabad – 82,431

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,850

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,019

Deaths – 22,073

Recoveries – 895,690

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 950,768. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 39 to 22,073. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,338 to 895,690, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 33,005 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,173 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,672. The province now has 345,251 confirmed cases; it reported 110 new infections after conducting 17,709 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. There were 98 new recoveries recorded, leaving 325,234 fully recovered, and 9,345 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 333,194; it reported 517 new infections on Wednesday after administering 13,243 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. The province reported 14 deaths, raising toll to 5,358, while its recoveries rose by 789 to 308,569. Overall, the province now has 19,267 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 100 new infections after conducting 8,482 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.18 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,247. It recorded 6 new deaths and 230 recoveries, raising toll to 4,280 and recoveries to 130,898. There are currently 2,069 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 26,776 with 103 new infections after administering 920 tests for a positivity ratio of 11.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 66 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 303 fatalities and 25,724 fully recovered. There are now 749 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 37 to 82,431 after conducting 4,378 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. There were no deaths and 58 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 775 casualties; 80,624 recovered; and 1,032 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 305 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent; it now has 5,850 confirmed cases. The region reported 3 new deaths and 40 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,610 fully recovered people. There are currently 129 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 40 to 20,019 after administering 482 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. There was 1 death and 57 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 574 fatalities and 19,031 fully recovered. It now has 414 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 179,933,626 people, with over 3,898,160 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 164,695,439 patients of the 179.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.