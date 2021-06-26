Pakistan Reports 935 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 953,842, against 898,944 recoveries and 22,188 deaths, leaving 32,710 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 935 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,842 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.99 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center overseeing Pakistan’s coronavirus response, on Friday warned of a potential fourth wave of the pandemic if SOPs were ignored or vaccinations delayed. “Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis today in NCOC,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 953,842 (Tests: 14,371,850)

Punjab – 345,655

Sindh – 335,044

Balochistan – 26,932

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,560

Islamabad – 82,528

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,950

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,173

Deaths – 22,188

Recoveries – 898,944

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 953,842. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 36 to 22,188. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,110 to 898,944, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 32,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,995 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,713. The province now has 345,655 confirmed cases; it reported 109 new infections after conducting 18,542 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.59 percent. There were 245 new recoveries recorded, leaving 326,029 fully recovered, and 8,913 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 335,044; it reported 591 new infections on Saturday after administering 13,348 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. The province reported 15 deaths, raising toll to 5,407, while its recoveries rose by 600 to 310,096. Overall, the province now has 19,541 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 76 new infections after conducting 10,102 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.75 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,560. It recorded 4 new deaths and 78 recoveries, raising toll to 4,298 and recoveries to 131,396. There are currently 1,866 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 26,932 with 39 new infections after administering 749 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent. There was 1 death and 55 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 305 fatalities and 25,851 fully recovered. There are now 776 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 82,528 after conducting 2,923 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.89 percent. There was 1 death and 59 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 776 casualties; 80,757 recovered; and 995 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 469 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent; it now has 5,950 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 25 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,657 fully recovered people. There are currently 182 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 52 to 20,173 after administering 709 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.33 percent. There were 2 deaths and 48 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 578 fatalities and 19,158 fully recovered. It now has 437 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 181,186,023 people, with over 3,925,227 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 165,773,843 patients of the 181.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.