Pakistan Reports 953 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,512,707, against 1,451,665 recoveries and 30,248 deaths, leaving 30,794 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 953 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,678 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,512,707 (Tests: 26,570,773)

Punjab – 502,264

Sindh – 569,338

Balochistan – 35,361

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 216,614

Islamabad – 134,519

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,543

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,068

Deaths – 30,248

Recoveries – 1,451,665

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,512,707. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 30,248. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,605 to 1,451,665, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 30,794 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 890 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,513. The province now has 502,264 confirmed cases; it reported 252 new infections after administering 17,167 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were 992 new recoveries recorded, leaving 484,722 fully recovered, and 4,029 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 569,338; it reported 410 new infections on Friday after conducting 9,863 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.16 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 693 recoveries, leaving 8,083 deaths and 538,825 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,430 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 228 new cases after administering 4,925 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 216,614. It recorded 3 new deaths and 792 recoveries, raising toll to 6,283 and recoveries to 206,971. There are currently 3,360 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,361, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 342 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.17 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 376 fatalities and 34,931 fully recovered. There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,519, reporting 23 new cases after conducting 3,252 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.71 percent. There were no deaths and 60 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,014 casualties; 133,008 recovered; and 497 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 354 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent; it currently has 11,543 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,219 fully recovered people; and 133 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 775 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,068. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 41,989 fully recovered. It now has 291 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 442,406,885 people, with over 6,001,833 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 375,025,641 patients of the 442.41 million+ infected have recovered thus far.