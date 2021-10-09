Pakistan Reports 955 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,257,188, against 1,185,749 recoveries and 28,087 deaths, leaving 43,352 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 955 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,557 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.14 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday told media that students aged 12 and above who had not received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Oct. 31 would not be permitted to attend classes. Additionally, he said, students would need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30 if they wished to continue attending classes after that point. “You must have seen that cases increased whenever schools were opened [globally]. In this situation, it is very important that we give special attention to vaccinating children in schools,” he said.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,257,188 (Tests: 19,827,048)

Punjab – 435,512

Sindh – 462,295

Balochistan – 33,069

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 175,584

Islamabad – 106,058

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,344

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,326

Deaths – 28,087

Recoveries – 1,185,749

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,257,188. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 29 to 28,087. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,222 to 1,185,749, or 94.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 43,352 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,644 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,770. The province now has 435,512 confirmed cases; it reported 472 new infections after administering 22,570 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.1 percent. There were 742 new recoveries recorded, leaving 408,622 fully recovered, and 14,120 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 462,295; it reported 140 new infections on Saturday after conducting 6,157 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 7,480, while it reported no new recoveries, maintaining tally at 432,074. Overall, the province now has 22,741 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 226 new cases after administering 10,042 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 175,584. It recorded 9 new deaths and 371 recoveries, raising toll to 5,632 and recoveries to 166,236. There are currently 3,716 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 33,069 with 29 new infections after administering 693 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 349 fatalities and 32,532 fully recovered. There are now 188 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 75 to 106,058 after conducting 4,028 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. There was 1 death and 56 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 931 casualties; 103,004 recovered; and 2,123 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday reported 3 new cases after administering 483 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent; it currently has 10,344 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,035 fully recovered people; and 123 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 10 to 34,326 after conducting 584 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were no deaths and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 739 fatalities and 33,246 fully recovered. It now has 341 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 238,004,527 people, with over 4,857,470 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 215,148,971 patients of the 238 million+ infected have recovered thus far.