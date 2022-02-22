Pakistan Reports 961 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,502,641, against 1,406,361 recoveries and 30,053 deaths, leaving 66,227 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 961 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 38,139 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent.

President Arif Alvi on Monday prayed for a speedy recovery of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. “On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, I wish her Majesty the Queen a speedy and complete recovery from COVID,” he said in a posting on Twitter. According to the Buckingham Palace, the 95-year-old monarch is exhibiting minor symptoms and is recovering at home.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,502,641 (Tests: 26,174,561)

Punjab – 499,365

Sindh – 564,895

Balochistan – 35,284

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 215,087

Islamabad – 133,936

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,390

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,684

Deaths – 30,053

Recoveries – 1,406,361

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,502,641. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 13 to 30,053. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,393 to 1,406,361, or 93.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 66,227 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,261 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,461. The province now has 499,365 confirmed cases; it reported 302 new infections after administering 18,287 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were 1,152 new recoveries recorded, leaving 479,528 fully recovered, and 6,376 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 564,895; it reported 373 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 8,936 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent. The province reported no deaths and 411 recoveries, leaving 8,030 deaths and 509,290 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 47,575 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 132 new cases after administering 5,095 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 215,087. It recorded 3 new deaths and 361 recoveries, raising toll to 6,210 and recoveries to 198,777. There are currently 10,100 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,284, reporting 10 new infections after conducting 343 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.9 percent. There was 1 death and 34 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 374 fatalities and 34,726 fully recovered. There are now 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,936, reporting 97 new cases after conducting 4,570 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.1 percent. There was 1 death and 217 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,005 casualties; 132,050 recovered; and 881 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 32 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 428 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent; it currently has 11,390 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,906 fully recovered people; and 295 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 480 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,684. There was 1 death and 167 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 784 fatalities and 41,084 fully recovered. It now has 816 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 426,470,427 people, with over 5,909,714 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 353,638,738 patients of the 426.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.