Pakistan Reports Another 1,918 COVID-19 Infections

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,918 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 23,011 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Pakistan was “fortunate” that it’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths were on a decline, but warned citizens that this was not the time for complacency. “I urge the nation to continue observing SOPs essential to sustain our positive trend,” he posted on Twitter. “Eidul Azha must be celebrated with simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid when SOPs were ignored and our hospitals were choked,” he added.

Despite the optimism due to Pakistan’s declining positivity rate, health experts continue to warn that the country is still testing below its claimed capacity of 71,780—and significantly below the numbers proposed by global health experts—and is likely only recording the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 261,917 (Tests: 1,699,101)

Punjab – 89,465 (Tests: 634,318)

Sindh – 111,238 (Tests: 625,454)

Balochistan – 11,405 (Tests: 55,142)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 31,669 (Tests: 183,788)

Islamabad – 14,504 (Tests: 161,261)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 1,796 (Tests: 16,528)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 1,840 (Tests: 21,799)

Deaths – 5,522

Recoveries – 198,509

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 261,917, while deaths increased by 47 to 5,522. At the same time, recoveries increased by 14,772 to 198,509, or 75.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 57,886 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 1,604 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Nabeel Awan on Friday said that 8,194 beds of 8,902 reserved for COVID-19 patients were currently unoccupied in the province. In Lahore alone, he said, government-run hospitals had 2,184 unoccupied beds of 2,385 reserved.

On Saturday, authorities reported 8 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 2,067. The province also reported 442 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 89,465, against 65,009 recoveries. There are now 22,389 active cases of the virus in Punjab province.

Sindh

Over 2,500 cops from provincial capital Karachi have contracted the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Sindh Police announced on Friday. He said 155 police officials had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, adding 16 personnel had succumbed to the disease thus far.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Saturday morning rose by 1,170 to 111,238. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 30 to 1,952, while its recoveries rose by 14,027 to 88,103. Overall, the province now has 21,183 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the government was hoping to restore tourism in the province after Eidul Azha in line with the progressive decline in new infections of COVID-19. “The government is serious about restoring tourist activities in the province but this will happen only after Prime Minister Imran Khan and other provinces approve it,” he said.

The provincial government on Saturday reported 6 new deaths, raising its death toll to 1,130. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose to 22,873, while its confirmed cases have increased by 183 to 31,669. There are currently 7,666 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

The National Disaster Management Authority on Friday announced it had dispatched the 11th consignment of personal protective equipment for doctors and paramedical staff in Balochistan who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It said that 64,000 surgical and N95 masks; 29,395 protective suits; and 37,000 gowns had been sent to the provincial health department.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Saturday rose by 20 to 11,405. Overall, 131 people have died and 8,313 patients have fully recovered from the virus, leaving 2,961 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 50 to 14,504. There were no new deaths and 109 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining death toll at 157 and raising recoveries to 11,708, leaving 2,639 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 21 on Saturday to 1,796. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 39, while its recoveries have increased by 13 to 1,409, leaving 348 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 32 to 1,840. There were no new deaths and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 46 fatalities and 1,094 fully recovered. It has 700 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 14,190,414 people, with over 599,369 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements in nations that have reined it in to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 8,455,503 patients of the 14.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.