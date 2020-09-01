Pakistan Reports Another 300 COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections hit 296,149 against 280,970 recoveries and 6,298 deaths, leaving 8,881 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 300 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 20,882 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

Adviser to the P.M. on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said that the international community’s support was vital to overcome the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told a webinar organized by the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific that the debt relief by developed countries to developing nations was a timely and positive initiative to control the outbreak.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 68,190—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 296,149 (Tests: 2,642,028)

Punjab – 96,832 (Tests: 951,317)

Sindh – 129,469 (Tests: 1,005,994)

Balochistan – 12,879 (Tests: 74,424)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 36,118 (Tests: 275,269)

Islamabad – 15,649 (Tests: 266,007)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,903 (Tests: 23,902)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,299 (Tests: 33,029)

Deaths – 6,298

Recoveries – 280,970

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 296,149, while deaths increased by 4 to 6,298. At the same time, recoveries increased by 288 to 280,970, or 94.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,881 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 589 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,199. The province reported 63 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 96,832, while its recoveries have increased by 18 to 92,499. There are now 2,134 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 121 to 129,469. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 2 to 2,403, while its recoveries rose by 135 to 123,074. Overall, the province now has 3,992 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining death toll at 1,250. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 28 to 33,978, while its confirmed cases have increased by 74 to 36,118. There are currently 890 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday rose by 10 to 12,879. No new deaths were recorded, sustaining fatalities at 141, while 38 more patients have now fully recovered, raising to 11,794 the number of people who have beaten the virus. There are now 944 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 24 to 15,649. There were no new deaths and 25 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining death toll at 175 and raising recoveries to 15,000, leaving 474 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 7 on Tuesday to 2,903. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 67, while its recoveries have increased by 37 to 2,503, leaving 333 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 1 to 2,299. There was 1 new death and 7 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 63 fatalities and 2,122 fully recovered. It now has 114 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 25,637,695 people, with over 854,773 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 17,942,178 patients of the 25.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.