Pakistan, Russia Reiterate Calls for Global Community to Aid Afghanistan

In meeting between national security advisers, both sides expressed resolve to improve bilateral ties and boost cooperation at all levels

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow on Wednesday, with an aim at strengthening bilateral ties between their two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow, Yusuf led a six-member delegation to his meeting with Russia Security Council Secretary Patrushev. It said that the NSA had been invited to Russia by his counterpart for delegation-level talks focusing on bilateral ties, international relations and the evolving regional situation.

In the bilateral domain, it said, matters of mutual interest including cooperation in economic, energy, defense, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and information and cyber security were discussed.

Both sides also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and resolved to support all efforts to bring lasting peace to the war-torn state. According to the statement, Yusuf and Patrushev expressed grave concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and reiterated calls for the international community to urgently take practical steps to avert the impending disaster.

Yusuf and Patrushev, read the statement, expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations between their states, and agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual importance.

A statement issued by the Russian Security Council said that “special attention” had been paid to cybersecurity and the joint struggle against drug trafficking. Bilateral trade and economic cooperation also came under discussion, it said, adding that Patrushev had noted the “effectiveness” of regular political dialogue between Islamabad and Moscow.