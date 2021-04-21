Pakistan Secures Membership of Three U.N. Bodies

Country wins elections for commissions on crime prevention and criminal justice; population and development; and status of women

Pakistan has secured the membership of three U.N. bodies—the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Commission on the Status of Women, and the Commission on Population and Development—following elections at the U.N. headquarters in New York, the Foreign Office announced on Wednesday.

“These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues,” read a statement, which noted that the elections had been conducted at the Economic and Social Council, a 54-member principal organ of the global body.

“Pakistan’s election to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice and the Commission on Population and Development was by the unanimous endorsement of all ECOSOC members,” it said. “In the balloting to elect Commission on the Status of Women members, Pakistan received 50 votes,” it added. Pakistan will assume the membership of all three commissions from Jan. 1, 2022.

“Pakistan’s simultaneous election to these three important commissions is a reflection of the international community’s confidence in the country’s active role and constructive contributions at the U.N.,” the Foreign Office said. “Through its membership of these commissions, in line with their respective mandates and the country’s commitment to cooperative multilateralism, Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organized crime and improving efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems; promote gender equality and women empowerment; and support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyze population data and information,” it added.

This marks the sixth time Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, while it last served on the Commission on the Status of Women from 2013 to 2017.