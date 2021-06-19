Pakistan Seeks Optimization of Strategic Potential of Ties With U.K.: Gen. Bajwa

During meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff praised U.K.’s ‘balanced role’ in global and regional affairs

Pakistan looks forward to optimizing the strategic potential of its relationship with the U.K. based on convergence of interests, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa told British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Friday.

“[Gen. Bajwa] said that Pakistan values U.K.’s balanced role in global and regional affairs,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) following their meeting at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

It said that the two dignitaries used the meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.

Turner, said the ISPR statement, acknowledged Pakistan’s “continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region” and “pledged to further enhance bilateral relations” between their two countries.