Pakistan Seeks to Enhance Mutual Cooperation with E.U. Nations: Gen. Bajwa

During official visit to Belgium, Chief of Army Staff discusses with E.U. officials current situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Islamabad values its relations with all European Union states, adding that it looks forward to enhancing mutual cooperation based on common interests.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Chief of Army Staff met Stefano Sannino, secretary general of the European External Action Services, and Gen. Claudio Graziano, chairman of the E.U. Military Committee, during an official visit to Belgium.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, including current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral relations with E.U. were discussed,” read the Inter-Services Public Relations statement. It said that the E.U. dignitaries had appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, and pledged to play their role to increase collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

Last month, E.U. envoy Androulla Kaminara called on the Army chief at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and bilateral cooperation. According to the ISPR, the visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, and had pledged to work toward further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.