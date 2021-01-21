Home Latest News Pakistan Successfully Tests Shaheen-III Missile

Pakistan Successfully Tests Shaheen-III Missile

by Newsweek Pakistan
by Newsweek Pakistan

Courtesy ISPR

With a range of 2,750km, the long-range missile is aimed at maintaining the country’s strategic capability to deter any aggression

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which was witnessed by senior military officials, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the missile has a range of 2,750km, the longest range missile to have been indigenously developed. It said that the test flight sought to revalidate various design and technical parameters of the weapons system. The test’s impact point was in the Arabian Sea, with CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza saying it bolstered the country’s strategic capability to deter any aggression against the sovereignty of Pakistan. “Pakistan desires peaceful co-existence in the region,” he added.

The missile is solid-fueled, which is suitable for rapid response capabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CJCSC and service chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test flight.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Pakistan to Get 500,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine...

Pakistan Reports 2,363 COVID-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Imran Khan Seeks Expedited Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines

Federal Cabinet Forms Committee to Investigate Broadsheet Scandal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2020 AG Publications (Private) Limited.