Pakistan Super League Postponed Over COVID Outbreak

Ongoing Twenty20 cricket tournament has been suspended ‘with immediate effect’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced it was postponing the ongoing Pakistan Super League 6 “with immediate effect” after seven cases of the novel coronavirus were reported among players and staff in the past week.

In an official statement, the PCB said that the decision was taken after a meeting with all team owners and “considering the health and wellbeing of all participants.” It noted that the PCB would provide more details about the tournament, which had begun on Feb. 20 and was scheduled to conclude on March 22, in a press conference scheduled for later in the day.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” read the statement.

Earlier, the PCB had announced that three players of two different PSL teams had tested positive for COVID-19. “Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days,” read the statement. Earlier, two players and one staff had also tested positive for the coronavirus and last week a player had tested positive in what has been described as a massive breach of the “bio-secure” bubble by critics.