Pakistan to Finalize Electric Vehicles Policy ‘Soon’

The incumbent government will finalize a mechanism for the implementation of an electric vehicles policy for 4-wheelers “soon” to boost Pakistan’s economy, reduce pollution, and generate employment in the transport sector, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.

In an interview with a private broadcaster, he admitted there had been some delays in issuing an ordinance for the electric vehicles policy, but stressed that this should be addressed shortly. He said once the policy proposals had been finalized, they would be presented to President Arif Alvi for final approval.

The policy under review, according to Chaudhry, would outline rules related to the import and export of vehicles, taxation, registration, and customs duty, among other related concerns. He said it would allow the public to avail cheaper transport facilities, adding that it would play a pivotal role in changing the vehicle regime from combustion to electric, which would benefit the environment and reduce prices of vehicles for consumers.

Foreign funding

To a question, the minister said dismissed the foreign funding case against the ruling PTI—pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan for over six years—and demanded that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) disclose details of their donor first. He claimed that the PTI was the “only political party” to have provided complete details of all its donors. All transactions came “through proper, transparent banking channels,” he claimed.

Chaudhry claimed that the PTI was proud of overseas Pakistanis and their donations, adding that they were an integral part of the Naya Pakistan envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan and were contributing significantly for the country’s progress.