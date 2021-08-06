Pakistan to Form Inter-Provincial Border Committee to Address Security Concerns

Meeting on national security also decides to expedite development in previously neglected areas, with an emphasis on infrastructure development

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Thursday approved the formation of an interprovincial border committee to address border security and boundary concerns at the tri-border areas of Punjab and Balochistan.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting said that the Survey of Pakistan 2021 would be used to resolve any boundary concerns. It also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the areas to improve the security situation.

Reviewing the implementation of the National Action Plan, the meeting’s participants expressed satisfaction over the achievements made thus far and decided to update the plan to improve its effectiveness and bring it in line with prevailing requirements, especially in tackling espionage, subversion and cyber-security.

The prime minister appreciated sacrifices rendered by police and the armed forces. A day earlier, Pakistan had marked Police Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the sacrifices rendered by police in the protection of the country.

During the meeting, it was decided—in principle—to expedite development in areas such as Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to bring them on par with other parts of Punjab, emphasizing infrastructure development, provision of water, health and education.

The meeting also decided to ensure peace in Sindh and strengthen efforts to rid its citizens of the scourge of dacoits.

In addition to the prime minister, the meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ISI Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, as well as senior civil and military officers.