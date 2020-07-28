Pakistan to Mark Aug.9 as ‘Tiger Force Day,’ Says Imran Khan

Prime minister releases video message saying plantation drive will commence the same day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that Aug. 9 (Sunday) would be commemorated as Tiger Force Day across Pakistan, adding that the government would also commence a massive plantation drive that date to help combat climate change.

In a video message to Tiger Force volunteers, Khan said he would personally take part in the plantation drive. “We have to plant 10 billion trees by 2023,” he said, as he claimed this would help Pakistan combat pollution and global warming.

In his message, Khan said he hoped the Tiger Force would help set records—in Pakistan if not globally—by planting the most number of trees during a single campaign. The prime minister also stressed that pollution was endangering the health of the general public, adding that responding to the problem as long overdue.

Urging Pakistanis to join the Tiger Force and the civil administration in successfully launching and maintaining the plantation drive, Khan also hinted at reopening registrations for the volunteer group to help the country overcome the challenges facing it.

Earlier, while talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Khan reviewed the preparations for Tiger Force Day.