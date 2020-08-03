Pakistan to Mark ‘Yaum-e-Istehsal’ on Wednesday

The first anniversary of India’s abrogation of Kashmir’s special constitutional status to be condemned nationwide

Pakistan is set to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) on Wednesday to highlight the first anniversary of India’s abrogation of the special constitutional status enjoyed by India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the federal government, the “illegal actions” of India would be marked with a nationally observed minute of silence to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, following last year’s abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, the Narendra Modi-led government has adopted a policy of coercion, torture and deception to undermine the Muslim majority of Jammu and Kashmir by changing its demography.

It said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday and address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to further highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom, and their sufferings at the hands of Indian forces.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi would lead a rally in Islamabad, while the chief ministers of all four provinces would address their respective assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities in the disputed region.

Meanwhile, the media arm of Pakistan’s armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations, has released a new song that pays tribute to the bravery of the residents of Kashmir, as well as their relentless struggle for freedom.

Syed Ali Geelani, the veteran leader of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat fighting for a separate homeland from India, has also issued a message for residents of India-held Kashmir in which he has called for complete shutdown across the valley to mark Aug. 5.