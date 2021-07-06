Pakistan, Turkey Emphasize Defense, Security Collaboration

In meeting with Turkish Land Forces commander, Gen. Bajwa reaffirms brotherly ties of two nations

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met Commander Turkish Land Forces Gen. Umit Dundar and discussed matters of mutual and professional interest, with a special emphasis on defense and security collaboration between the two nations.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, Gen. Bajwa said that Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Turkey, which were deeply rooted in history and entrenched in bilateral cultural and religious affinities.

The participants of the meeting, which took place at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, also agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary had appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability, and its contributions toward defeating terrorism.

Upon his arrival to GHQ, read the statement, the Commander Turkish Land Forces had been presented with a Guard of Honor by a full military contingent.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) on Gen. Dundar, adding that the prestigious military award was being granted to a “sincere and close friend of Pakistan who played a role in the strengthening of Pakistan-Turkish ties.”