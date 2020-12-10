Pakistan Urges India to Halt Disinformation Campaign

Foreign Office spokesman advises Delhi to fix its domestic concerns rather than ‘wasting time peddling falsehoods’

The Foreign Office on Thursday urged India to cease dissemination of concocted propaganda against Pakistan, and called on the global community to take notice of such malicious falsehoods.

In his weekly press briefing, spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan “strongly condemned” the revelations of a recent report by EU DisinfoLab, which has exposed a “vast network” of fake media outlets, NGOs and think-tanks working to undermine Pakistan internationally. While the report has not specified the state’s direct involvement in the disinformation campaign, it has noted that Delhi-based Asian News International often quotes fake op-eds as news articles and is widely shared in India.

In his press briefing, Chaudhri said the report had once again exposed India’s reprehensible tactics against Pakistan. He said that not only was India spreading disinformation, but was also abusing international institutions in its desire to malign Pakistan.

He said that Indian ploys of spreading misinformation were doomed to failure, adding that by spreading such falsehoods, Delhi can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan, nor can it divert the attention of the international community from its horrendous human rights record.

The spokesperson advised India to stop wasting time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, and put its own house in order to resolve its prevailing issues with poverty, human rights violations, minority rights and rising radicalism. He also called on the global community to take notice of the Indian disinformation campaign, adding that Islamabad would raise this issue at every level.

Security threats

Noting that Pakistan had already provided “irrefutable” evidence of India’s planning, promoting, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan, Chaudhri said the EU DisinfoLab report merely substantiated Pakistan’s position.

To a question on reports of New Delhi planning a “false flag” operation, the spokesperson said Pakistan has been consistently informing the world about such a possibility. “We are warning the world again,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully vigilant and ready to respond to any misadventure emanating from India.

To another question, Chaudhri said that Pakistan welcomed reports of a thawing of ties between Qatar and other Gulf states. He said Islamabad appreciates Kuwait’s sincere efforts to promote reconciliation among the countries involved in the dispute. He hoped that enhanced confidence and understanding amongst these countries would foster durable peace and prosperity in the region.