Pakistan Urges India to Probe Anti-Muslim Violence in Assam, Punish Perpetrators

In statement, Foreign Office describes latest incidents as ‘continuation’ of anti-Muslim violence across India ‘under state patronage’

Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to the Foreign Office and sought a comprehensive probe into all recent incidents of anti-Muslim violence throughout India as well as the implementation of measures to stop them from reoccurring.

“The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office and conveyed the Government of Pakistan’s grave concern over the recent targeting of Muslims in India’s state of Assam, where a brutal eviction drive against the Muslim residents of the state has been launched,” read a statement issued after the meeting. “The video, which shows the killing of an unarmed man by the police, and the desecration of his mortal remains by the individuals embedded with the security forces, is shocking beyond belief,” it added.

Two people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after Indian police targeted Muslims in Assam who authorities allege have encroached on government land. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows police shooting dead an unarmed man. The cops then proceed to beat the man’s lifeless body with sticks, with one going so far as to stomp his face.

“It was conveyed to the Indian official that the recent incidents of violence are, unfortunately, only a continuation of the relentless anti-Muslim violence which has become a norm in India under state patronage,” read the statement, adding that security forces were often complicit in brutalities against Muslims—either through personal actions or by providing protection to ‘Hindutva’ extremists and terrorists who subject Muslims to torture.

“A series of anti-Muslim and anti-minority legislations enacted by the Government of India and incidents of violence against Muslims highlight the rising levels of intolerance and lack of respect for the minority communities in India,” it added.

The Foreign Office said the Charge d’Affaires had been told that India must investigate all recent incidents of anti-Muslim violence, including the tragedy in Assam, and punish the perpetrators of these crimes. “It should also take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in future,” it added.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Office also condemned the extrajudicial killing of three men in Uri Sector along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India. It described the killings as proof of India’s state-terrorism against Kashmiris. “The so-called ‘anti-infiltration’ operation in Uri is the typical false flag operation by India that Pakistan has been warning the world about. This is an old Indian ploy to malign Pakistan,” it said and reiterated calls for the U.N. to investigate rampant human rights violations by Delhi in the disputed territory.