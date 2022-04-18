Pakistan Urges World to Hold India to Account for Violations of Minorities’ Rights

Pakistan on Monday urged the international community to hold India accountable for ongoing “gross and widespread” human rights violations of its minorities, particularly Muslims.

Strongly condemning the “campaign of violence and targeted attacks against Muslims” by “fanatic Hindu mobs” across India, the Foreign Office noted a surge in similar heinous incidents in the neighboring nation. “The recent despicable attempt to hoist the saffron flag at Jahangirpuri’s Jamia Masjid in New Delhi where Muslims were waiting to break their fasts, derogatory sloganeering, playing of provocative music and the brandishing of weapons by the procession of Hanuman Shobha Yatra with impunity, reveal the gravity of the state-sanctioned hysteria and hatred in India against Muslims,” it said.

“This incident has rekindled the horrific memories of Delhi pogrom of February 2020, which was aimed to discriminate, dispossess and dehumanize the Muslim community,” it said, adding that the Ram Navami riots of last week had spread across many Indian states and shone a spotlight on the precipitous slide of India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’

“Harrowing scenes of demolition of houses, businesses and shops belonging to Muslims and the vandalization of mosques by local authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reveal the deep penetration of Hindutva ideology into the fabric of Indian state and society,” it added.

Emphasizing the “rapidly increasing” trend in India of the Hindu community using religious processions to fan communal hatred and instigate anti-Muslim violence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “even more alarming” that local authorities were “evidently complicit in the fear-mongering” and had launched a concerted campaign against Muslims on the pretext of cracking down on “alleged rioters.”

Calling upon the Government of India to transparently investigate the incidents of widespread violence and intimidation against Muslims and their places of worship, the Foreign Office said Delhi should make demonstrable efforts to prevent such incidents from recurring in future.

“We also call upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organizations, to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims,” it added.