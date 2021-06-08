Pakistan Voices Concern Over Reports of India Planning Changes to Kashmir’s Status

Foreign Office spokesman urges global community to take notice and stop Delhi from taking any illegal action in the disputed region

Pakistan on Monday reiterated that India cannot unilaterally change the disputed status of India-held Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, and expressed concern over reports of Delhi planning demographic changes in the region.

“We have noted with serious concern reports indicating that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation, and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to perpetuate the illegal occupation,” read a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. “No instrument of occupation will have any legal effect,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, reports emerged of a meeting between India-held Kashmir’s Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials in New Delhi during which they allegedly discussed new administrative and political changes in the disputed region.

In his statement, the Foreign Office spokesman stressed that India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Jammu and Kashmir were in violation of international law as well as all relevant UNSC resolutions. “IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of IIOJK,” he said.

The Foreign Office also called on India to halt and reverse any decisions that would impact Jammu and Kashmir’s disputed status. “We urge India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with the U.N. Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia,” read the statement.

It urged the international community, including the U.N., global parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media to take notice of the situation. “India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory,” it added.

“For its part,” read the statement, “Pakistan remains firm in its commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.” The statement also reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.