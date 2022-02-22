Pakistan Voices Support for Ukraine Ahead of P.M. Khan’s Visit to Moscow

Ukraine’s foreign minister thanks Pakistan’s ambassador for reaffirming support for country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity following Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing the independence of two separatist regions, just two days before Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to reach Moscow for an official visit.

Ukraine First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar, in a posting on Twitter, said Pakistan’s ambassador, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Noel Israel Khokhar, had met her and discussed matters of mutual interest, “in particular multilateral cooperation within the framework of BMT, UNCESCO, the OIC, and other public organizations.” She added: “I thanked him for his support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The meeting’s timing appears significant, as it comes ahead of P.M. Khan’s official visit to Russia, and indicates that Pakistan wishes to adopt a “balancing act” without explicitly siding with either state.

On Monday, the Russian president ordered the deployment of troops to Luhansk and Donetsk—two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine—after recognizing them as independent. Observers fear this could provoke a conflict that risks expanding beyond its borders, causing a cascading effect on global commodity prices.

Putin’s announcement has already drawn condemnations from the U.S. and Europe, with the White House warning of fresh sanctions.

P.M. Khan is traveling to Moscow tomorrow (Wednesday) amidst this restive situation—the first such visit by a Pakistani leader in 23 years. The Foreign Office has said that the two-day visit would cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including energy cooperation and trade. In an interview with this publication, the prime minister stressed that the visit was arranged long before the Russia-Ukraine conflict had reached its current phase, adding that he hoped the issue would be resolved through dialogue.