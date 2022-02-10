Pakistan Will Eliminate All Terrorists ‘Whatever the Cost’: Gen. Bajwa

Army chief vows that ‘desperate’ attempts of extremists for revival will not be allowed to succeed

Pakistan’s armed forces will “eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever the cost,” Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday while presiding over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Corps Commanders’ Conference was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, with a special emphasis on the recent surge of extremism in Balochistan. “The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilize Pakistan,” it said, adding that the forum had paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country while repulsing terrorists and inflicting heavy losses on them.

Last week, terrorists targeted security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Noskhi, resulting in a days-long firefight. The attacks, said the ISPR in an earlier statement, had been “successfully repulsed” and 20 terrorists had been killed in a clearance operation.

The Army chief, read the statement on the Corps Commanders’ Conference, expressed his satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations and the safeguards in place to thwart incidents of terrorism. “The armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and color,” he said. “Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed,” he vowed.

The COAS also directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in both conventional and sub-conventional domains.