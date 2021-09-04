Pakistan Will Face No Threats from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

Talban spokesman praises Islamabad for its assistance to war-torn state and hopes it will continue following formation of new government

Pakistan will face no threats from Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday, as he hailed the assistance rendered to the war-torn by Islamabad thus far.

Addressing the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum’s International Conference on “Rebuilding Afghanistan” in Islamabad via video-link, he said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan—the name utilized by the Taliban—hoped Pakistan would continue its assistance to the people of Afghanistan as it had in the past. He stressed that this was especially essential now that Kabul was passing through a crucial stage following the exit of foreign troops from the country after 20 years, adding that this assistance could take the shape of increasing bilateral trade and commerce.

Since assuming control of Kabul on Aug. 15, the Taliban have repeatedly asserted that they would not permit their soil to be used against any third country. However, in a media appearance last week, Mujahid told a Pakistani journalist that the issue of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was one for Islamabad to resolve and the Taliban could merely advocate dialogue.

During Friday’s conference, the spokesman reiterated the Taliban’s desire to link the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. A day earlier, he had likewise said that China was the “most important” partner for Kabul, adding that it could greatly help its rebuilding. He also described Russia as an “important” regional partner, saying that Kabul wanted to maintain good ties with Moscow.

On the matter of the Kabul international airport, whose operations have been suspended since the withdrawal of foreign troops due to lack of personnel, Mujahid said that talks were underway with Turkey and Qatar to help Afghanistan resume flight operations.