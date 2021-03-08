Pakistani Women Deserve Immense Respect, Gratitude: Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief lauds country’s women in statement issued to mark International Women’s Day

Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday hailed the contribution of women in various professions, stressing that they had contributed “immensely” for the honor of the nation.

“Pakistani women contributed immensely for the glory and honor of our nation,” he was quoted as saying by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations. “They [women] are also at the forefront against COVID,” it said, adding, “Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude.”

The Army chief’s statement was issued on International Women’s Day, which is being celebrated worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe. The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” and various events and marches are planned to raise awareness about gender parity and the significance of the roles played by women in society.

The U.N. designated March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1977. It annually calls for greater rights for women, and celebrates their achievements.

Addressing challenges

Separately, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also issued separate statements vowing to address all challenges facing women in Pakistan. Released on Sunday ahead of International Women’s Day, the two lawmakers claimed that protecting women’s rights was among the topmost priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

In his statement, Qaiser said ensuring women’s rights was imperative for a progressive society. Similarly, the deputy speaker said Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees fundamental rights of women, including financial security, employment, business, education and freedom of choice in their profession, as well as participation in political and social activities.