Pakistan’s Active Cases of COVID-19 Cross 50,000—Again

Confirmed infections climb to 406,810 against 346,951 recoveries and 8,205 deaths, leaving 51,654 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday recorded 3,499 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 42,904 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.15 percent. The country’s active cases of COVID-19 have once again crossed 50,000—the first time since July 23.

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notification banning indoor dining in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The notification from the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department says outdoor dining can continue, but must have socially distanced seating and require customers to wear face masks when they are not eating.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,607, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 406,810 (Tests: 5,627,880)

Punjab – 121,083

Sindh – 177,625

Balochistan – 17,268

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 47,919

Islamabad – 31,165

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,683

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,067

Deaths – 8,205

Recoveries – 346,951

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 406,810. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 39 to 8,205. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,586 to 346,951, or 85.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 51,654 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 2,469 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 25 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,091. The province now has 121,083 confirmed cases; it reported 727 new infections after conducting 17,173 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.23 percent. There were 167 new recoveries recorded, leaving 98,992 fully recovered, and 19,000 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 177,625; it reported 1,983 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,078 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.09 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 2,968, while its recoveries rose by 561 to 154,203. Overall, the province now has 20,454 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 218 new infections after conducting 3,866 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.64 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 47,919. It recorded 3 new deaths, raising toll to 1,378, while its recoveries have risen by 281 to 42,411. There are currently 4,130 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 17,268 with 53 new infections after conducting 425 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.47 percent. There were no deaths and 81 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 169 fatalities and 16,547 fully recovered. There are now 552 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 417 to 31,165 after conducting 6,306 tests; a positivity ratio of 6.61 percent. There were 5 deaths and 414 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 329 casualties; 24,960 recovered; and 5,876 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday increased by 16 to 4,683 after conducting 340 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.71 percent. The region reported no deaths and 9 recoveries, leaving 97 fatalities and 4,402 fully recovered people. There are currently 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 85 to 7,067 after conducting 716 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.87 percent. There were 73 recoveries and no deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 173 fatalities and 5,436 fully recovered. It now has 1,458 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 64,844,711 people, with over 1,499,346 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 44,941,481 patients of the 64.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.