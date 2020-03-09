Pakistan’s Armed Forces Foil ‘Major’ Terrorism Attempt

Col. Mujeebur Rehman embraces shahadat after terrorists open fire on troops participating in intelligence-based operation in Tank

Pakistan’s armed forces on Monday gunned down two “high-value” terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, foiling a major terrorism attempt, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire,” read the statement. “During operation two terrorists (high value targets) were killed. In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced shahadat,” it added.

According to the statement, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists’ hideout during the sanitization operation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to the intelligence operation by applauding its success and hailing the courage and bravery of the martyred Col. Mujeebur Rehman. He also prayed for the departed soul of Col. Mujeebur Rehman.

In a statement, the prime minister said all of Pakistan acknowledged the sacrifices of the armed forces and security institutions. He said the unprecedented sacrifices of the country’s security forces had resulted in the eradication of terrorism from the state and allowed for peace to flourish.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan also hailed the intelligence operation in a posting on Twitter. She said the successful foiling of a terror attempt was a manifestation of the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Awan also paid rich tribute to the martyred Col. Mujeebur Rehman, who sacrificed his life today for a peaceful tomorrow of the nation. The nation is proud of its martyrs and pays tributes to them, she added.

Colonel Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed hailed from Bunji, district Astore. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.